CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man allegedly involved in a shooting on Leon Sullivan Way on Thursday, June 30.

Charleston Police have obtained a warrant for wanton endangerment for Jamon Woodson, 39, of Charleston, in connection to the shooting incident.

Around 4:52 p.m. on June 30, officers responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Leon Sullivan Way. Officers said they learned multiple shots were fired and that one possible suspect had allegedly fled in a vehicle and a second possible suspect allegedly ran back into a business.

The CPD says two subjects were detained after further investigation and officers recovered firearms.

While no one was injured in the shooting, police say the front door to a building was damaged by gunfire. Investigators say this was an isolated incident. CPD also made it clear at the time of the incident that there was no threat or concern to the Charleston Regatta that was going on at that time.

One person is already facing charges in connection to this incident. On Thursday, June 30, CPD announced Kevin Gerard Denson, 35, of Charleston, was charged with being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with any information on Woodson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8640 or call 911.