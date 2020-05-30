CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) —A man was stabbed three times at a store Friday evening in Charleston.
The incident occurred at 1503, Washington St E, according to dispatchers.
The victim was transferred to a local hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Crowds gather again in Columbus to protest police brutality, emergency declared in downtown area
- Man stabbed multiple times in Charleston
- Teen describes being trapped in flipped truck during flash flooding
- Explosion at SpaceX South Texas facility caught on camera
- Live updates: George Floyd protests grow across the U.S.
- Hotel industry hits record breaking low at local and national level
- 2 men, 1 of them naked, arrested after being caught in a home with two juveniles
- Emergency crews on scene at Ironton structure fire
- Juveniles suspected in St. Albans vehicle break-ins
- Marshall University to resume in-person classes in fall with calendar adjustments