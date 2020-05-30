Man stabbed multiple times in Charleston

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) —A man was stabbed three times at a store Friday evening in Charleston.

The incident occurred at 1503, Washington St E, according to dispatchers.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories