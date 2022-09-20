UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Charleston Police say initial reports that a man was struck by a vehicle turned out to be unfounded.

Metro 911 received a call that a man was hit by a driver, and the driver left the scene.

Charleston Police say that upon further investigation, no such event happened.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday.

Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave.

They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the car that struck him did not stop.