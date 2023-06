HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The extent of his injuries is still unknown.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on the 1700 Block of Doulton Ave around 5:30 p.m. Law enforcement is still on scene.

No further information about the shooting or if anyone has been arrested has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.