HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was taken to the hospital after illegally entering someone’s home on Friday, according to the Huntington Police Department.

It happened on the 1000 block of 25th Street around 6 p.m.

The Huntington Police Department said the homeowners called 911 after the man entered their home and he refused to leave. Following the confrontation, the homeowners attempted to force him to leave, leading to the man being stabbed.

The grandmother, her six children and two grandchildren, who were inside the home, were uninjured, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital and will face charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor assault.

The incident remains under investigation.