Man wanted for murder in connection with Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police have issued warrants for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Huntington earlier this week.
Huntington police say Devon M. Carey, 25, is wanted for murder in the 1st degree and murder in the 2nd degree in connection with a shooting early Wednesday, Sep. 3, in 2005 10th Avenue.
Anyone with information as to Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or call 911.
