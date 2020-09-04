Man wanted for murder in connection with Huntington shooting

Huntington police say Devon M. Carey, 25, is wanted for murder in the 1st degree and murder in the 2nd degree in connection with a shooting early Wednesday, Sep. 3, in 2005 10th Avenue. Sept 4, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: City of Huntington)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police have issued warrants for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Huntington earlier this week.

Huntington police say Devon M. Carey, 25, is wanted for murder in the 1st degree and murder in the 2nd degree in connection with a shooting early Wednesday, Sep. 3, in 2005 10th Avenue.

Anyone with information as to Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or call 911.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories