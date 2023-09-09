Ironton, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Police Department is searching for a man wanted for murder, David Maynard.

According to Police Chief Dan Johnson, he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and killed his step-dad.

Both were found tied up inside a home on the 2600 block of South Third Street on Friday. The step-dad was fatally shot, and the woman was uninjured, according to Johnson.

Maynard is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is advised not to confront him.

Police said he may be operating a white 2000 Ford Ranger with Ohio registration JMR8230. The car has an aftermarket LED lighting on the front.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.