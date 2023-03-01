KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who pulled a gun on a woman on Tuesday in Alum Creek, West Virginia.

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call in the 4000 block of Brounland Road a little after 7:30 a.m. The victim reported to authorities that a man in a black GMC pickup truck started to bang on her front door yelling about a phone he believed she had.

According to KCSO, the female called 911 and cracked her door to look outside until law enforcement arrived. The male suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at her face, and demanded his phone. The victim slammed her door to wait for deputies and the male immediately left in his pickup.

Deputies say the pickup is a black GMC, and the male suspect was approximately 6 foot tall with a heavy build and wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt with reflective stripes.

Anyone who might have information about this man’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.