Man who lost job during COVID-19 crisis plans to open pro-wrestling themed burger shop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Unemployment rates have spiked in West Virginia leaving many people wondering where their next paycheck will come from. But after finding out his temporary layoff is now a permanent layoff one local man is looking to re-invent himself.

“I’ve already went to college. I have a Bachelor’s in Information Technology and I was working in an automotive plant and that is gone now. So I might as well live up one of my other dreams and open up a restaurant,” said JL Kyle founder of Squared Circle Burgers.

Kyle was one of many people in our area and across the country who lost their job during the COVID-19 crisis. It is a position he’s been in before.

“This isn’t my first rodeo getting let go. I used to be a coal miner. It might be a little rough patch from here on out maybe to start but it will eventually work itself out as long as you stay positive,” he said.

Rather than focus on the negative he immediately dusted himself off and stood back up setting his eyes on a dream he’d been keeping in his back pocket. He’s now working on the launch of Squared Circle Burgers, a pro-wrestling themed burger restaurant specializing in smash style cheeseburgers.

“I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant but I’ve always had that thought of well I have to have my job and I can’t really quit my job to do that,” he said. “Well now I don’t have to worry about that. So I can pursue my dream of opening a restaurant.”

He said so far the reaction from friends and family has been nothing but encouraging.

He’s also a professional wrestling promoter operating International Combat Sports in the Charleston area. He’s looking forward to combining both of those passions.

Kyle is planning to lease a space in the Campbell’s Creek area. He’s hoping to be open by mid-summer.

