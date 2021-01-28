Man who shot Charleston police officer sentenced to 210 months

CHARLESTON (WOWK)—US Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that 33-year-old Bryan Lee Ogle II from Sevierville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. This was his 13th felony conviction along. There are also 25 additional misdemeanors on his record.

“For his 13th felony conviction, Ogle received a sentence of 210 months – more than 17 years – in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Felons with guns pose a serious risk to public safety, especially when they have significant criminal histories. Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every single day to protect their communities from dangerous offenders like Ogle. Fortunately, when Ogle shot the Charleston police officer, the bullet was deflected by the officer’s body worn camera.”

Ogle had previously admitted to driving a vehicle near Montgomery on February 8, 2018, when officers with the Montgomery Police Department attempted a traffic stop. Ogle responded by pulling over momentarily and then beginning to flee at speeds as high as 110 mph through a residential and business area with a posted speed limit of 35 mph. He eventually lost control and ran into a hill on the side of the road.

Officers tried to open the driver’s side door, but Ogle then put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to make a backward escape. He then struck a utility pole, rendering his vehicle immobilized. Then, an officer stood in front of the vehicle, commanding Ogle to stop. Ogle then tried to rev the engine and move the vehicle forward in an attempt to strike the officer. He soon realized the vehicle was immobilized, so he exited the vehicle and tried to run away on foot. When he was caught by the officers, he fought back, striking and biting the police. He also attempted to grab and remove one of the officer’s guns, and at one point he indicated to the police that he himself was carrying a firearm.

The defendant was finally secured in handcuffs, and a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found on his person. He admitted that he knew he possessed the firearm while having been previously convicted of multiple felonies in the state of Tennessee.

After Ogle’s arrest, he was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) for medical treatment, where he later tried once again to escape custody before being caught in a stairwell. He then knocked a Montgomery Police officer off the stairs and took his firearm, shooting a Charleston Police officer. The bullet was deflected by the body camera worn by the officer.

Ogle pled guilty to attempted murder, escape, assault in the commission of a felony and battery in the Kanawha County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to six to 30 years in state prison, a maximum sentence.

The Montgomery Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation, United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence, and Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.