Manchin asks West Virginians to wear masks in public

Washington, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, has launched a public awareness campaign encouraging all West Virginians to wear masks in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Senator Manchin released a public service announcement as part of the campaign launch featuring West Virginians stating the importance of wearing a face mask in public.
The public service announcement features:
- Bob Huggins, West Virginia University men’s basketball coach
- Gayle Manchin, Senator Manchin’s wife and former First Lady of West Virginia
- Ivin Lee, former Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission
- Amanda Stolzenfels, a teacher in Taylor County
- Wolford “Stan” East, a coal miner in Pineville
- Dr. Kevin W. Yingling, MD, an internal medicine specialist in Huntington
- Liam Phalen, a student in Kanawha County
- and David Thompson, a school service personnel in Wayne County
The campaign uses social hashtag #MaskUpWV to assist in promoting the public awareness issue.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- First inmate in WV tests positive for COVID-19
- Celebrities who have died in 2020
- Charleston Town Center Mall announces reopening date
- West Virginia Delegate Jordan Hill announces resignation
- One injured in single-vehicle crash knocking out power in Kanawha County
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020
- Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100 of COVID-19 complications
- Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Mountain State sees little change in COVID-19 statistics overnight
- All lanes of US 60 in Boyd County back open after downed utility lines