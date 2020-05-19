Manchin asks West Virginians to wear masks in public

Washington, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, has launched a public awareness campaign encouraging all West Virginians to wear masks in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Senator Manchin released a public service announcement as part of the campaign launch featuring West Virginians stating the importance of wearing a face mask in public.

The public service announcement features:

Bob Huggins, West Virginia University men’s basketball coach

Gayle Manchin, Senator Manchin’s wife and former First Lady of West Virginia

Ivin Lee, former Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission

Amanda Stolzenfels, a teacher in Taylor County

Wolford “Stan” East, a coal miner in Pineville

Dr. Kevin W. Yingling, MD, an internal medicine specialist in Huntington

Liam Phalen, a student in Kanawha County

and David Thompson, a school service personnel in Wayne County

The campaign uses social hashtag #MaskUpWV to assist in promoting the public awareness issue.

