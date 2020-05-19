Live Now
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give 12:30 p.m press conference
Manchin asks West Virginians to wear masks in public

Washington, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, has launched a public awareness campaign encouraging all West Virginians to wear masks in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Senator Manchin released a public service announcement as part of the campaign launch featuring West Virginians stating the importance of wearing a face mask in public. 

The public service announcement features:

  •  Bob Huggins, West Virginia University men’s basketball coach
  • Gayle Manchin, Senator Manchin’s wife and former First Lady of West Virginia
  • Ivin Lee, former Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission
  • Amanda Stolzenfels, a teacher in Taylor County
  • Wolford “Stan” East, a coal miner in Pineville
  • Dr. Kevin W. Yingling, MD, an internal medicine specialist in Huntington
  • Liam Phalen, a student in Kanawha County
  •  and David Thompson, a school service personnel in Wayne County

The campaign uses social hashtag #MaskUpWV to assist in promoting the public awareness issue.

