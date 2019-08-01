Manchin, Paul speak out against federal budget deal

Washington, D.C. – (WOWK) A bipartisan budget deal is headed for President Trump’s desk after passing the Senate but two of our region’s senators are speaking out against it.

The deal will allow the government to continue borrowing money to pay its bills and set a $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress each year. It also would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October and automatic spending cuts.

The Associated Press reports Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky says the legislation a spectacular failure because it will add hundreds of billions of dollars to the country’s spiraling debt.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia also spoke out.

He joined three other senators who have also served as governors, Mitt Romney (R-UT), Tom Carper (D-DE) and Rick Scott (R-FL), and released the following statement about why they voted against the budget deal:

“We want to thank our colleagues, Chairman Shelby and Ranking Member Leahy, for all the work they and their staffs did to put this package together. We recognize that theirs was not an easy task, and we’re grateful that they were willing to work so hard to put it together. Having said that, as former Governors, we were responsible for setting a budget each year that was fiscally responsible to fund our priorities. That’s why today, we, as U.S. Senators, cannot bring ourselves to vote for this budget deal that does not put our country on a fiscally sustainable path. We cannot continue to ignore the fact that our country’s $22 trillion national debt is dangerous and unsustainable. We did not run our states this way, and it’s why, now as U.S. Senators, we feel strongly that we must lead by example and say that this is not the way to run our country either.”