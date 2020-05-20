Manchin proposes legislation to assist veterans

Washington, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, is working with five Senators in introducing legislation to guarantee U.S. veterans and their representatives have time to check and dispute disability claims.

Under the proposed legislation, veterans and their representatives have 48 hours to check the claims before they are finalized.

“I’ve heard from veterans across West Virginia who are upset that this rule change will erode veterans’ rights,” Manchin said. “Many veterans rely on professionals to help them with the complicated claims and appeals process to receive benefits from the VA. The result of this rule change is more costly appeals and delays for our veterans who need and deserve their benefits. Our veterans deserve a voice, and this legislation ensures that everyone who wants representation can have it.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs proposed a rule to limit access to Veterans’ files electronically in the Veterans Benefits Management System, limiting the ability to navigate the claims process on their own.

The Veterans Claim Transparency Act would reinstate the critical 48-hour review period to ensure accredited Veteran Service Organizations, attorneys, and claims have the ability to review and course fix benefits determinations, prior to VA’s final decision.

