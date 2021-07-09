Manoah fans nine in 8th MLB start

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Exactly one week ago, Alek Manoah fanned 10 batters, his MLB career-high, over seven innings of work and set two Toronto records in a win over Tampa Bay. Friday night, Manoah faced the Rays once again.

In the opening inning, AK struck out a pair of batters and followed that up with back-to-back Ks in the bottom of the next. Into the third is where things got a little shaky for the former WVU ace but he rebounded with three more strikeouts. He added one more to the strikeout list in the 4th before hitting a second player with a pitch. That’s where the night ended for the Blue Rays rookie.

Manoah allowed three hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out nine over 3.2 innings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS