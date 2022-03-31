(WOWK) — This final week of March has taken us from 85 degrees to talking about snow before we flip the calendar to April. Snow squalls caused white outs in some areas last Saturday only to be followed this week by mid 80s with strong winds, several brush fires, severe storms and now snow showers are possible late Thursday night for some. See the slideshow below for a look at the progression of snow showers for the coming day:

It looks like the only places that the snow could stick would be in the high elevation areas. The air and ground temperature will be too warm for snow to stick in most of the WOWK-TV viewing area but the weather models indicate where snow should be seen coming down at times on Friday. See the image below:

Predictor model output for snow Saturday

High temperatures in the Huntington-Charleston area will be close to 50 degrees Friday with 30s in the highest mountain terrain. High temperatures will warm up a little bit for the weekend but still be below normal.

There is a chance for a little bit of some rain, or wet mountain snow showers late Saturday and early Sunday but a large portion of the weekend will be dry.

Predictor model output for Saturday evening showing showers passing west to east

Next week the temperatures jump back into the 60s and 70s. Stay ahead of the always changing weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below: