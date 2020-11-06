March of Dimes kicks off fundraising campaign

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The March of Dimes has kicked off its big fundraising campaign and launched an online auction this week.

The organization advocates for healthy moms and babies.

The March of Dimes funds research to prevent birth defects and preterm births.

It supports families like the Smallwood family of Braxton County.

They are this year’s March of Dimes Ambassador Family.

Chelsie and her husband, Bradley, have twins, Payton and Paisley.

They were born 12 weeks early.

The babies had serious health problems and doctors said Paisley might not survive.

But they’re now thriving at five years old.

“Of course, we’re so thankful for all of the nurses, the doctors, everyone that we came across in our journey in the hospital, the March of Dimes. We’re so thankful because really they’re there for you constantly, no matter what,” said Chelsie Smallwood.

This Monday night, there will be a scaled down version of the Charleston March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Auction because of COVID-19.

13 News Anchor Rob Macko will have live reports on Monday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Click here if you would like to support the March of Dimes.