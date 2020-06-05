Mardi Gras Casino to open with new safety protocols

NITRO, WV (WOWK) Casinos across West Virginia are set to re-open Friday after being closed for weeks due to COVID-19. There are ropes in front of Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro, WV to help keep visitors apart as they make their way back into the building for the first time in over two months.

The casino open at 9 Friday morning.

“We’ll have about 400 slot machines, live racing but no spectators just yet, the sports bar with a grab and go food concept, no table games, no poker,” explained Eric Althaus, President and General Manager of Mardi Gras Casino.

They’ve implemented a program called Play it Safe aimed at keeping health and safety standards high for employees and guests. That includes mandatory training for employees.

“On everyones day one they go through about a two hour training,” Althaus said.

While Mardi Gras is typically open 24 hours they will close at 2 a.m. daily to allow time for cleaning. They’ll also operate at 50 percent capacity.

Security will be scanning identification cards and asking visitors a series of questions to screen for symptoms and contact history.

“We have greatly increased the number of sanitation stations,” Althaus said.

There are chairs missing in the slot machine areas to keep people from sitting too close to one another. There are also several markers on the floor to remind people not to stand too close.

“We have a team constantly cleaning and sanitizing your high touch points like door handles, rails, slot machines, counter tops and so forth,” he explained.

Guests will be required to wear masks or another face covering while they are inside the casino.