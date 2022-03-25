(WOWK) – Four US Marines killed in an accident during a NATO training exercise in Norway are coming home this afternoon.
Those killed in the crash are:
- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky
- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio
- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts
According to Norway’s armed forces, the plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.