Marion County seeks more remote workers as residents

FAIRMONT, WV (AP) — Marion County is seeking more remote workers as residents.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is working on a project to attract remote or self-employed workers to move there. Officials say Marion County offers indoor and outdoor recreation along with good local restaurants and access to major cities like Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., that are a few hours’ drive.
Officials say more people are working from home now and that allows flexibility in where they can live. Officials have put together a video highlighting the area’s best points.
