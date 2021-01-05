Marion County seeks more remote workers as residents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- Health officials say 46 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, breaking the state's single-day record of reported deaths. The record was last broken Dec. 22 with 42 deaths reported that day.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Resources confirms the deaths of an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year-old male from Hancock County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, 76-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Harrison County, a 77-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year-old female from Hancock County, an 83-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 81-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 90-year-old male from Hancock County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, a 79-year-old female from Mercer County, an 87-year-old male from Tucker County, an 88-year-old female from Hancock County, a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year-old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 86-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year-old female from Mercer County, a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year-old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old female from Hancock County, a 71-year-old male from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, a 97-year-old female from Marshall County, a 73-year-old female from Cabell County, an 86-year-old female from Cabell County, an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Cabell County, an 84-year-old male from Jackson County, and a 79-year-old female from Marion County.