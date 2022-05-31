CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The I-77/I-64 bridge in Marmet will soon be named the U. S. Army SGT Lewis M. “Mike” Totten Memorial Bridge.

During the 2022 legislative session, the state of West Virginia completed legislation to honor Lewis M. “Mike” Totten, a Marmet native, long-time Belle resident, U.S. Army veteran, and DuPont retiree by naming a bridge in his honor.

It is my privilege to sponsor legislation to recognize people like Sgt. Totten,” said Senator Lindsay. “Bridge naming is a high honor, and I thank the entire legislature for their support in recognizing Sgt. Totten’s service to the state of West Virginia and our nation. His family and community have been immeasurably impacted by his contributions and should be very proud of him.”

Throughout his life, Totten was a certified public-school teacher, a master electrician, pipefitter, boilermaker, Boy Scout volunteer, and advocate for veterans and the disabled, retiring from E. I. DuPont in Belle as an electrical-instrument mechanic after thirty-nine years of service, having developed multiple safety devices for the chemical industry and receiving multiple safety awards.

In 1985, Totten, who was then President of the Charleston Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, advocated for the successful West Virginia Senate resolution that led to the creation of the Veterans Memorial Commission.

The commission developed and raised funds for what later became the West Virginia Veterans Memorial that stands on the State Capitol Complex.