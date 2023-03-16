HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall’s Athletic Director called the New York Times’ reporting on his son’s alleged involvement in an Alabama shooting “demonstrably false.”

In a recent article, the New York Times identified Christian Spears’ son, Kai, as a fourth Alabama basketball player present at a January shooting.

Spears said in a statement, “I am just incredibly disappointed in the irresponsible and demonstrably false reporting by the NY Times. We are exploring all legal options at this time. I will have no further comment, instead deferring to the University of Alabama’s statement on the matter.”

Kai Spears is a freshman walk-on for the Crimson Tide.