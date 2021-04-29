Marshall Board approves slight fee increase

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)- Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved a slight increase in fees on Thursday.

In-state and metro undergraduate students will be exempt from the 1.76% increase in core fees that will go into effect in the fall. Out of state undergrads, graduate and professional students will see the increase. Housing and meal plan fees will also slightly increase depending on which options are chosen.

President Jerome Gilbert spoke publically for the first time since announcing he will step down in July of 2022. Gilbert said stress over the past year and the unexpected death of his brother factored into his decision. Gilbert responded to public speculation that he was ill by saying he and his family are fine.