Marshall County confirms two more cases; seeing ‘dramatic rise’ in COVID-19

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department has confirmed two new positive COVID-19 cases. This brings a total of 73 confirmed cases in Marshall County, 26 of whom are in isolation.
A female in her 30’s and a male in his 40’s both report mild symptoms. Both are in isolation in their respected homes.
The Health Department says it is seeing a ‘dramatic ‘ rise in cases associated with large group events, such as parties, sporting events and trips to Myrtle Beach.
