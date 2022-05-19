HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington, Huntington Fire Department, West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the American Red Cross are teaming up to offer a free smoke alarm installation program to residents of the city’s Fairfield neighborhood this summer.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on June 22, Marshall University football team members will assist officials as they install free smoke alarms in homes of Fairfield residents who have registered for the installation program.

“I am proud to see how this multi-agency partnership has come together to improve safety for our residents and reduce the risk of injury from home fires,” Said Mayor Steve Williams.

Renters and homeowners are eligible for the installation program, and no pre-inspection of homes is required. The smoke alarms installed on June 22 are free and have 10-year battery life.

Fairfield residents can register by calling 304-250-9001 and leaving their name, contact information, and full address, or by visiting their website.