Marshall football’s Brandon Drayton found innocent, now able to rejoin Herd

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herd getting some good news tonight, Redshirt Senior safety Brandon Drayton is back with the team.

Last year Drayton missed 7 games due to a team suspension, after he was arrested on charges of strangulation and domestic battery last October.

After being found not guilty on those charges, the Florida native can put this behind him and he will be able to take the field for marshall’s next game on September 19th against App State.

