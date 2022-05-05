HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Health is offering free sports physicals by appointment to middle and high school students on Thursday, June 2. The physicals will be conducted by the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 2211 Third Avenue in Huntington from 5-8 p.m.

All current documentation is required for appointments, including camp forms, proof of insurance, and any other current medical file. If the participant does not see a Marshall Health provider for primary care, they should also bring immunization records for the student.

Participants must bring a West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission physical form, or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical. The forms should be filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. Parents can schedule an appointment through their website.

Sports and camp physicals are also available at a discounted rate of $25. These can be completed at Marshall Sports Med Institute, Marshall Family Medicine, and Marshall Pediatrics locations. Walk-ins are welcome at these locations.

For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute by phone at 304-691-1880, Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100 or Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300.