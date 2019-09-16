Marshall is starting to get recognized for more than just athletics

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWOK) – Marshall University is moving up the rankings, and it’s not for sports

The school is starting to be recognized for its academic excellence and generosity toward students.

Recently, Marshall University was recognized as one top tier universities in the nation for the first time by US News and World Reports, and the school is ecstatic about the news.

“This is the top tier. You have Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Stanford. . . all those big-name schools that you think of. . . that is where Marshall is now,” said Jaime Taylor, senior VP/ provost Marshall University.

Taylor said in the past Marshall was known just for its athletics, and now it is being recognized for its wide range of undergraduate, masters, and doctoral programs.

The school’s president said the university is also producing groundbreaking research.

“We were at $23 million in external research when I came here. I said I wanted to increase it to $50 million in about five years. We are at $39.6, a 72 percent increase in 3 years,” said Jerome Gilbert, president at Marshall University.

The school is also being recognized in the report for having one of the “Best Undergraduate Business Programs” and “Social Mobility”, by helping disadvantaged students earn college degrees.

“Coming from a single-parent household there was no money,” said Buffy Six, a graduate student at Marshall University.

The graduate student said she was able to go through her entire undergrad years without a single student loan; it was all covered by scholarships.

“I was just seeing all these options that I didn’t expect, and I am super, super thankful for them,” said Six.



Taylor and Gilbert said the university’s success is widely owed to its faculty, staff, and donors, and it shows that the people at Marshall care about the people in West Virginia and want them to get the best education possible.

Marshall University has about 13,000 students and more than 100 + degree programs.

75 percent of its students come from West Virginia.



