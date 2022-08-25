HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Aviation Maintenance Technology program’ at Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College is officially open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Aug. 25.

According to Marshall University officials, the event took place at the new AMT facility at Huntington Tri-State Airport. Marshall and MCTC representatives, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and other dignitaries attended the ribbon cutting.

“This program was made possible by the collaborative relationship between Mountwest and Marshall,” said Dr. Joshua Baker, president of MCTC. “Each institution made valuable contributions that will develop our economy and workforce and create great careers for students.”

University officials say the AMT program offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. The first class of the program began their studies earlier this month at MCTC.

“Today marks a history-making event,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith said. “The launch of this degree program means students will receive support and their degrees from both Marshall and Mountwest. How exciting that we have partners and allies who are working across boundaries and barriers to find solutions and answers.”

During the event, officials also announced a new partnership with the Embraer Foundation, a non-profit of Embraer. The company provided a financial contribution which will help provide students with tool kits for their coursework.