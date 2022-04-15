HUNTINGTON, WV — Free and confidential HIV testing will be offered Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th Street in Huntington.

The testing will be offered by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s Health Spectrum Alliance (HSA), in collaboration with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (CHHD).

“HIV is a disease that is easily spread, but it is treatable. This is why knowing your status is so important.” C. Fresch, third-year student at the School of Medicine and president of HSA.

Testing is quick and insurance will not be billed. Appointments are not necessary. There is no age restriction for testing — parental consent is not required by law. Trinity Episcopal Church will provide free breakfast.

For more information, contact CHHD at 304-534-6483.

HIV Quick Facts

There is no cure for HIV, but it can be treated. HIV can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) if not treated. Testing is the only way for someone to know if they have HIV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about one in seven people with HIV in the U.S. are unaware they are infected.