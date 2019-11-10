Marshall University helps the community stay warm with clothing drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – a local group in Huntington is making sure nobody is left out in the cold during the Winter months.

Herd4Christ, a campus ministry at Marshall University held its 15th Annual clothing drive, from at 8AM to 1PM at the 26th Street Church of Christ on Saturday.

The group members request that people donate warm clothing and blankets for the annual clothing drive, and people in the Huntington community in need of assistance are allowed to take as much as they need.

Most of the clothing is donated by the Marshall University community and the church congregation.



“I use to worry about that when we first started. Are we going to get enough clothes, and we have never had that issue,” said Chris Roberts MU campus minister.



Roberts also said any clothes that are left over from the clothing drive are donated to Goodwill and local clothing closets.

