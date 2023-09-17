HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University president Brad Smith has recently been appointed the newest director at Amazon.

According to the company’s website, Smith will serve as a member of the audit committee. He is one of twelve directors serving on the board of the retail giant.

Prior to becoming President of Marshall University in 2022, Smith served as Executive Chair of Intuit Inc., a business software company.

He has also served as a director of Humana Inc., a director of Nordstrom Inc. and a director of Momentiv Global Inc., according to Amazon’s website.

In June 2023, Smith was named the wealthiest man in West Virginia, beating out Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) for the title, according to Forbes.