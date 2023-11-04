HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the temperature continues to drop across the Tri-State, having warm clothes is a necessity.

The Marshall University student-led organization “Herd4Christ” is making it their goal to make sure everyone is prepared for the winter season.

Saturday morning, inside the 26th Street Church of Christ, piles of clothes for people of all ages and sizes were available free of charge to anyone who needed them.

In addition to the clothing, the group was also giving out household items, blankets, shoes, and toys.

With an emphasis on the winter season, students say they want to make sure families have what they need to stay warm.

“It’s getting colder, it’s fall time, and going into the winter. So, we’re trying to get coats blankets and also try to get as many clothes as we can from a variety of different people to give back to the community,” Marshall student Gabriel Adams says.

The giveaway was on a first-come, first-serve basis.