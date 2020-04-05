Marshall Volleyball’s Autumn Elswick Staying Game Ready during COVID19

ELANOR, WV – (WOWK-TV) – For athletes across the nation and in our own backyard working out and conditioning from home is the new norm. Having both a court and net is helpful when practicing volleyball but for Marshall Junior Autumn Elswick, It’s not a requirement as she is staying game ready during this COVID-19 period.

No court, no net, no problem for the former Winfield High School star, as Elswick was out on her driveway today doing what she loves.

From lifting weights to volleying, the serving and defensive specialist is getting back to basics and fine-tuning her game knowing volleyball at some point will return.

Last year the herd took a major step forward and earned a conference USA tournament birth for the first time since 2016, posting an 18-10 record.

With COVID-19 canceling Marshall’s upcoming season, it was crushing and Elswick says it left her disappointed from both a personal and team standpoint because of how much the game has helped impact her life.

A big reason for the Herd’s big turnaround is due to head coach Ari Aganus who enters her second season with the program, and Elswick says ag-anus is changing the way the players go about their daily life.