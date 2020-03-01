Marshall Women’s Hoops Falls to North Texas 77-69 on Senior Night

HUNTINGTON, WV. – N’Yah Boyd made five of her seven 3-point attempts to lift visiting North Texas to a 77-69 wire-to-wire win over Marshall Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center.

The win vaulted the Mean Green to 11-17 overall and 5-11 in Conference USA, while the Thundering Herd dropped to 11-16 and 6-10 in the league.

Boyd, who went 4-for-4 from deep in the first quarter alone, finished with a game-high 24 points, while Anisha George posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Summer Jones added 12 points to go with Jazion Jackson’s eight assists.

Marshall was led by the tandem of Taylor Pearson and Khadaijia Brooks, who scored 16 apiece and combined to go 7-for-12 from beyond the arc. The latter also set a season-high with four 3-pointers and Paige Shy chipped in 10 points and five rebounds. Kristen Mayo dished out six assists and three steals, a total that was also equaled by Kia Sivils.

Marshall was outrebounded 42-26, including 18-5 on the offensive end, which led to a 13-3 advantage for North Texas on second chance points.

The visitors jumped on Marshall early, grabbing a 47-31 lead at the half.

The lead grew to as many as 22 four times in the second half, the last on a Trena Mims layup 10 seconds into the final period.

However, Marshall then ripped off a 19-0 run to pull within three (72-69) on a Mayo layup with 3:03 left. UNT’s Madi Townley, though, connected on back-to-back jumpers to stave off the comeback and Randi Thompson added a free throw for the contest’s final margin.

“I felt like we were really passive,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “Early on, you can’t do that. That’s the second game in a row where it has been like that. On the flip side, you have to give a lot of credit to North Texas. They came in and made shots and made them early.”

“Our inability to finish balls that were very makeable probably contributed to defensive lapses and I’m sure the frustration carried over to both ends.”

The team’s four seniors Princess Clemons, Brie Toney, Khadaijia Brooks and manager Maggie Stanley were recognized in a pregame ceremony.

The Thundering Herd will turn its attention to the Florida swing, as it is set to face FIU Thursday at 7 and Florida Atlantic Saturday at 2.