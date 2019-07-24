Marshall’s Chris Jackson Added to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

(WOWK) — Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson is one of 46 players on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation’s best defensive back each year.
Jackson finished last season with 61 tackles, 15 pass breakups, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery and was named preseason All-Conference USA last week. He is part of an experienced Marshall secondary.
Jackson is headed into his fourth season starting at cornerback for Marshall.

