Marshall’s Chris Jackson Added to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank says it lost 3.1 billion euros ($3.45 billion) in the second quarter as the bank booked heavy charges for its sweeping restructuring that will drop 18,000 jobs.

The bank said in a news release Wednesday that without the charges it would have made net profit of 231 million euros and that a "substantial portion" of the deductions to earnings for the restructuring were now behind it.