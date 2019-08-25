Marshall’s Marching Thunder: Eyes Set on London Trip

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Marching Thunder marching band is set to perform not only for pregames and halftime shows this season for the Thundering Herd football games, but they’re ready to roll across the Atlantic after the season ends and perform in London, England.

Director of Bands, Dr. Adam Dalton says the group will take a select number of members to London but to gear up for the trip, the spirit of the halftime performances will be centered on London and British rock and roll and pop and even some British classical music. The show is called “From Across The Pond.”

This season’s Marching Thunder membership for home games is up in enrollment a few dozen members to 190 performers on the field.

Dr. Dalton says the pre-game show routine has been changed to encourage more participation from the fans to get everyone pumped up for the ballgame.

The band’s first game performance is at the Marshall football game against VMI Saturday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. and the pre-game starts approximately 30 minutes before the game.