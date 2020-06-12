Mason County Fair canceled despite Gov. Justice announcement

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Fair Board has canceled the 2020 county fair.

The Fair Board stated in a Facebook post the decision is based upon the guidelines mandated by the state.

However, the fair board is exploring the possibility of sponsoring a Jr. Market Livestock Show and Sale.

The announcement comes despite word from Gov. Jim Justice Thursday, fairs could go on as scheduled.

“The fair is so meaningful and so meaningful to so many. And I especially encourage all of you that don’t know, all the fabulous things that go on at the fair, to go,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories