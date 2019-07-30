Massive highway legislation passes through committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK)- On Tuesday America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019 passed through the Environment and Public Works Committee, 21-0. The bill will send 287 billion dollars over a five year period to repair and maintain transportation infrastructure across America.

“This legislation will help improve the roads, highways, and bridges Americans count on to travel safely within their communities and across the country; facilitate commerce and encourage economic growth; and provide the certainty states and other stakeholders need to complete critical projects,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, who sponsored the legislation that is being called the largest highway bill in history.

Senator Capito says 259 billion dollars will be distributed to states by formula, with West Virginia receiving 533 million dollars in the first year.

The act also includes the Bridge Investment Act, that will bring 3.265 billion dollars to start a grant program to repair and replace bridges.

“Ohio has more than 6,000 bridges that need structural repairs or other updates to make them safer and reduce congestion. But states and cities can’t do it alone – they need real investment to help fix these outdated bridges that clog up our roads and leave drivers at greater risk of an accident,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.

Senator Capito said she doubted the bill could make it through the entire process by 2020 but felt there would be bipartisan support.