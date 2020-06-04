Massive road slip causes issues for one rural WV county

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Yet another road slip is causing major traffic headaches for drivers and residents who use Route 4, better known as Elk River Road, every day.

Along Route 4, two new road slips surfaced a few days ago, a small one slightly north of Clendenin, and a big one right before the town of Procious, right after the Camp Creek Bridge.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says nature is the culprit for the slips.

With the combination of recent heavy rain and the Elk River eroding its banks overtime, the road had little to no support underneath.

WVDOH is focusing on the big slip first and crews are currently dumping riprap, man-placed rock to prevent river erosion.

In the future, the WVDOH hopes to install a piling wall to prevent future slips and provide more support.

As for the smaller slip in Clendenin, the WVDOH will soon send out a contractor to look at repairing options.

