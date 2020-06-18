COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther has directed the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue outside City Hall.
According to a release from Ginther’s office, the statue is to be removed as soon as possible and placed in storage.
“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression, and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” said Mayor Ginther. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine news conference set for 2pm
- Mayor Ginther orders Christopher Columbus statue to be removed from City Hall
- WVU Medicine begins relaxing visitation restrictions
- 10 last-minute Father’s Day ideas for 2020
- UPDATE: Name released in Kanawha County death investigation
- COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach now found in three WV counties
- Athens County traffic stop leads to drug charges
- Ohio Supreme Court ruling allows spouse’s mental records revealed in custody, support cases
- WVU Medicine, high school students team up for #WVUMedicineMaskChallenge
- Newsfeed Now: SCOTUS rules on DACA; Sister gives brother the ultimate surprise