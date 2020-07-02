Mayor Ginther to sign executive order making wearing masks mandatory in Columbus public spaces

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, along with Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts have announced the use of masks will be mandatory in public places in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ginther said he will be signing an executive order Friday, that will require people in the city to have facial coverings while in public places.

MASKS REQUIRED IN COLUMBUS: @MayorGinther says he will sign an executive order requiring the public to wear masks in retail spaces, restaurants (when not eating), salons, daycares, day camps and on public transportation beginning TOMORROW. There are few exceptions. pic.twitter.com/WQGdIMoyJv — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) July 2, 2020

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, along with Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Alex Fischer, President and CEO of the Columbus Partnership, and Chris Suel, Director of My Brother’s Keeper Village held a news conference Thursday to make the annoucement.

Ginther said police won’t be arresting people who aren’t wearing masks and CPH officials will not be going inside places to enforce the order.

Dr. Roberts also said she will also be asking food service operators in the city to reduce bar capacity by 50% and limit hours of operations to help prevent the spread.

“Community spread is real, and the danger is real and we must do everything we can to stop it,” said Dr. Roberts.

According to Columbus Public Health, since keeping records of the spread of the coronavirus, a total of 7,438 cases have been reported in the Columbus jurisdiction, with 323 deaths. Of those cases 856 have been hospitalized.

The cities of Dayton and Bexley announced Wednesday they will require facial coverings in certain public places.

