Mayor Goodwin promises changes in 2020 at State of the City Address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – After an eventful year in Charleston, Mayor Amy Goodwin talked about her administrations goals for the future at the State of the City Address.

“We tried to tell folks what we said we were going to do, what we did, and also what we’re going to do in 2020. I think what people can take away from this speech tonight is that we’re not going to stop the heavy lifting and hard work”, explained Goodwin.

Mayor Goodwin touched on many things her administration accomplished in 2019. Some key points included purchasing new transportation for first responders, doubling the paving budget, and forming the inaugural Charleston Youth City Council.

But, Mayor Goodwin says there’s more coming in 2020.

“You’re going to see investments in infrastructure, especially paving. You’re going to see investments in sports tourism. You just have to take a quick look at Shawnee Park to understand that turn of investment is monumental. We’re going to invest in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center because building it and filling it are both so important”, said Goodwin.

Residents are excited to see what’s in store for Charleston this year.

“I’m really energized by the report the mayor gave, I’m really hopeful for the city of Charleston”, exclaimed Charleston Resident Michelle Foster.

Mayor Goodwin said she and her administration are ready to face 2020 with a renewed sense of hope and possibility.