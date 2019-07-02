Mayor Goodwin’s first budget goes into effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin’s first budget officially went into effect on Monday. The Mayor said she took a blended approach to tackle the three million dollar deficit the city was facing.

The budget did not increase fees but it did remove positions and cut wages for some leadership position, saving the city around 400,000 dollars.

One place the city will see an increase will be police and fire. Those departments did not face budget cuts under the Goodwin administration and will receive additional equipment.

The Mayor said she is prioritizing roads as well, taking the paving budget from 1.5 million dollars to three million dollars.