Mayor of Chapmanville remembered by friends and co-workers

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) He lived to serve his community and now people in Logan County, WV and across the state of West Virginia are mourning the death of a beloved mayor and public servant. Chapmanville Town Hall was closed Monday as the community soaked in the news that Mayor Raaime Barker passed away Sunday.

“The whole town is a little shattered right now, we are all still a little numb,” said Miranda Robinette, Assistant to the Mayor and Director of Special Events in Chapmanville. “He loved his community. He loved everything about this place,” she said. “He loved the state of West Virginia.”

Robinette pointed to a playground right outside of town hall. It was one of many community projects that were dear to him.

In the nearby city of Logan, Mayor Serafino Nolletti remembered the help Barker offered him over the years. “He just always has been a friend and it is just very heart breaking,” Nolletti said. “It is very hard. I’m very sorry to lose such a special person.”

Those who knew Barker well said his impact reached far beyond the borders of Chapmanville. Besides being a mayor he was also a teacher, a journalist and also served as Chief of Staff for Earl Ray Tomblin when he was Senate President. He also went along with Tomblin when Tomblin became Governor. Barker was the Chief Political Analyst for WVOW-FM radio in Logan. That is where Jay Nunley got to know him best.

“I hope the people he was close to and even the people on the periphery will take a piece of his character and the kind of person he was and carry that with them,” Nunley said.

Many of those who worked alongside Barker had similar thoughts. “I’ve heard it said a thousand times that it is not the two numbers but the dash in between,” said Robinette. “Raaime’s dash is a mile long. He has stories and stories and has impacted people all across the United States.”

Raaime Barker was 73 years old. Memorial Services will be Saturday February 15 at 2 p.m. at Chapmanville Regional High School. Memorial visitation will be the same day an hour before the service. To read the obituary click here.