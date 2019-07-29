Former Mountaineer signs multi-year deal with ESPN; will call Thursday night college football games

Chalk another one up for “The Brand.”

As announced by ESPN on Monday morning, former West Virginia and Colts kicker/punter Pat McAfee will be getting a shot at television after signing a multi-year deal with the network.

McAfee has been making moves in the media world for a few years after making his surprise retirement announcement in 2017. He went on to work at Barstool Sports and developed their “Barstool Heartland” brand before departing the company the following year.

Even after leaving, the Pittsburgh native continued to produce his podcast, the Pat McAfee Show, while also making several appearances on WWE broadcasts. He made his first appearance on a football broadcast in 2018 for Fox, as a color analyst for a Lions vs. Packers contest.

“McAfee is one of the more enjoyable personalities in the business,” said ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting. “First and foremost, he is an accomplished football player, having played on the biggest stages — including the Super Bowl as a Colt and the Sugar and Fiesta Bowls in college – and been recognized as the best at his position multiple times. You combine those experiences with his charismatic nature, passionate opinions and football knowledge, he is undoubtedly another great addition to our coverage.”

McAfee addressed the announcement via a video posted to his Twitter account, in which he says he also considered returning to the NFL.

Ladies and gentlemen… I'm the luckiest dude on earth.



Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath.



We're just getting started beautiful people… pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019

West Virginia has one Thursday game this season — at Baylor on Oct. 31 — and it will be broadcast on ESPN.