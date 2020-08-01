McCreary County, KY man charged with attempted murder of trooper

WHITLEY CITY, KY (WOWK) – Police have charged a Pine Knot man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a Kentucky State Trooper Friday morning.

Christopher A. Phillips, 35, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a stolen firearm, fleeing and evading in the first degree and resisting arrest.

According to police, as the trooper tried to arrest Phillips on felony charges, Phillips shot at the trooper and shots were exchanged with police. Phillips ran from the area, but was later arrested without incident.

The incident did not result in any injuries.

Police transported Phillips to the McCreary County Detention Center.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories