McDonald’s giving away breakfast sandwiches Monday

(CNN) – You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday!

That’s because it is the inaugural “National Egg McMuffin Day”!

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

To claim your free Egg McMuffin, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account.

Then, show up at a McDonald’s between 6 and 10:30 a.m.

Interestingly, National Egg McMuffin Day just happens to be the same day Wendy’s launches its breakfast menu across the U.S.

Coincidence? You decide.