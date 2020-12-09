McDonald’s support Ronald McDonald House Charities through round up, social media

CHICAGO (NEWS10) — McDonald’s is launching a new social challenge that will have everyone feeling the love this holiday season — especially the families who rely on Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) when their child becomes critically ill or injured.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. will bring back its ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ initiative to support Ronald McDonald House Charities. From Dec. 8-20, guests will be invited to ‘round up’ the cost of their order to the nearest whole dollar, or can donate $1, $3 or $5 going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Additionally, to rally much-needed support and awareness for RMHC, now through Dec. 31, McDonald’s will give $100 in your name as part of its $100 million commitment over five years. To participate, just post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol (or another supportive message) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.

To make the RMHC heart symbol:

Build the house by forming a diamond with your hands Show us the chimney by pointing your pinky up Put your heart into it by pushing your index fingers down

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend show the #HereForRMHC hand symbol, demonstrating support for Ronald McDonald House Charities (PRNewsfoto/McDonald’s Corporation)

“Anyone who knows us, knows that the most important thing to us is family. When you’re able to lean on loved ones, the hard times always get a little easier,” said Teigen and Legend. “We can’t imagine how agonizing it must be when you’re not able to be there with your sick child. We want the world to know how we can all take action to support this amazing charity through the #HereForRMHC challenge.”

For more than four decades, RMHC has supported families with sick and injured children by providing vital resources and helping them stay together during treatment. In an average year, RMHC raises millions thanks to donors including McDonald’s customers, employees and franchisees. But 2020 was no average year, and donations to the organization are down due to the pandemic.