McDonald’s to hire 400 workers for area restaurants

CHARLESTON/HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Needing a job? McDonald’s is hiring 400 workers for positions in their Charleston-Huntington area restaurants.

Most of the restaurants in the Charleston-Huntington area are hiring for multiple positions.

McDonald’s is offering the chance for employees to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access free education, or learn English as a second language through their Archways to Opportunity program.

Job seekers can visit McDonald’s career portal to learn more.

