Medical center donates used equipment to student nursing lab

FAIRMONT, WV (AP) — Used medical equipment like wheelchairs, vital signs machines and medication carts will find new life in a nursing simulation laboratory at Fairmont State University.

Fairmont Medical Center donated those items and others that can no longer be used in clinical settings but will be useful to students who are not in direct patient care. Fairmont Medical Center is a campus of West Virginia University Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“By donating our used equipment, we are helping to train the next generation of nurses and clinical practitioners, which will be in high demand as we continue to face the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Aaron Yanuzo, Fairmont Medical Center vice president of operations.

The simulation lab gives students a chance to take part in medical situations to help increase skills and support team building and critical thinking, WVU said in a news release.

“The donation of this equipment aids us greatly in our critical role as educators of the next generation of skilled nursing professionals,” Fairmont State President Mirta M. Martin said.